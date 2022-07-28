Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 140th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bramlett's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.