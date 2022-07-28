Joohyung Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joohyung Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 233 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 102 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.