Jonathan Byrd finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Byrd hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Byrd hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Byrd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Byrd at even for the round.