John Huh shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, John Huh hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Huh's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Huh's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Huh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Huh had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Huh hit his 103 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.