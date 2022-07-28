Joel Dahmen shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 150th at 5 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 5 over for the round.