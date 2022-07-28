Jim Knous shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jim Knous hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Knous's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Knous had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to even for the round.