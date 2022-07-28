Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Vegas hit his 240 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Vegas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

Vegas had a 356-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Vegas's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.