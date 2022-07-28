Jason Day shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Day's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Day hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.