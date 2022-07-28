  • Jason Day shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day uses tight tee shot to yield birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.