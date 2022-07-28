Jared Wolfe shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jared Wolfe hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Wolfe had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wolfe hit an approach shot from 294 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Wolfe had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wolfe's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.