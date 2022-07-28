James Hahn finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, James Hahn hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hahn's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hahn's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Hahn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hahn's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hahn chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.