J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Spaun chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Spaun at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Spaun missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Spaun's tee shot went 140 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.