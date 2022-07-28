Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Henrik Norlander in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Norlander finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Henrik Norlander's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Norlander had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Norlander chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Norlander hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.