Hayden Buckley shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Buckley had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.