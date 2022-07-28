Harry Higgs finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Higgs's tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.