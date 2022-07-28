Harris English putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Harris English chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, English chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, English's tee shot went 131 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put English at 1 under for the round.