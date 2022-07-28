Hank Lebioda shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Lebioda's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.