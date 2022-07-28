Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Sigg hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Sigg's tee shot went 140 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even-par for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.