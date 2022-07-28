Grayson Murray shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Grayson Murray hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Murray chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Murray missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Murray chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Murray chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Murray had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Murray suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at 1 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to even-par for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Murray hit his 145 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.