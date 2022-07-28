Geoff Ogilvy shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Geoff Ogilvy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ogilvy finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ogilvy's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Ogilvy's 171 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ogilvy to even-par for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Ogilvy hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogilvy to even for the round.

Ogilvy got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ogilvy to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Ogilvy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ogilvy to 2 over for the round.