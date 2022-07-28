  • Geoff Ogilvy shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Geoff Ogilvy makes 16-foot birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Geoff Ogilvy holes 16-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Geoff Ogilvy makes 16-foot birdie on the par-3 15th hole.