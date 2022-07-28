Gary Woodland putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gary Woodland hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Gary Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Woodland's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Woodland chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Woodland had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Woodland's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Woodland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 2 under for the round.