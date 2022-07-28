  • Gary Woodland putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland converts 13-foot birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.