Garrick Higgo shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Garrick Higgo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Higgo's tee shot went 136 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Higgo chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.