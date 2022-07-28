Erik Flores shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Erik Flores hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Flores finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Flores had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flores to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Flores reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flores to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Flores had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Flores to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Flores chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Flores to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Flores hit his 95 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Flores to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Flores's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Flores had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Flores to 1 under for the round.