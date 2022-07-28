Dylan Wu shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Dylan Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wu's 82 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Wu chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wu's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.