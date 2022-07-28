Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.