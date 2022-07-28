Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doug Ghim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 86 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ghim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at even for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Ghim's tee shot went 139 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.