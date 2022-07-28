Doc Redman putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Redman hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Redman's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 3 under for the round.