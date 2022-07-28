Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Denny McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.