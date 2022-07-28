Dawie van der Walt shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dawie van der Walt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 145th at 4 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, van der Walt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, van der Walt's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, van der Walt's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 4 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, van der Walt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left van der Walt to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, van der Walt hit his 111 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to 4 over for the round.