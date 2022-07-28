Davis Riley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Davis Riley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Riley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Riley's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Riley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.