  • Davis Love III shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Love III dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.