Davis Love III shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Davis Love III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day in 153rd at 6 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Love III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Love III hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 3 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Love III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Love III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.

Love III got a double bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Love III to 3 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 4 over for the round.

Love III got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 5 over for the round.