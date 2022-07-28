David Skinns shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Skinns hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Skinns got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Skinns's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Skinns hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Skinns at 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Skinns chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Skinns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Skinns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Skinns's tee shot went 162 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Skinns had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.