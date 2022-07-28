Bogey-free 5-under 67 by David Lipsky in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lipsky finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, David Lipsky chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lipsky's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Lipsky hit his 78 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.