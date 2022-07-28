David Lingmerth shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Lingmerth hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lingmerth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lingmerth at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lingmerth's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.