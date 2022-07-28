Danny Willett shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Danny Willett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Willett chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Willett to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Willett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Willett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Willett had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.