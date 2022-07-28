Curtis Thompson comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Curtis Thompson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thompson finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Curtis Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Curtis Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Thompson had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Thompson's 75 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.