Cole Hammer shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cole Hammer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 140th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hammer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Hammer to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hammer missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hammer to 2 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hammer hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.