Chris Naegel shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Chris Naegel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Naegel finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Naegel had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Naegel's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 2 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Naegel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

Naegel missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Naegel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Naegel hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Naegel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 4 under for the round.