Chris Kirk putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Chris Kirk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Chris Kirk had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kirk's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.