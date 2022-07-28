Chris Gotterup shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Chris Gotterup hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gotterup to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gotterup missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Gotterup to even for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.