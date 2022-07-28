Chesson Hadley putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hadley finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hadley's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hadley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.