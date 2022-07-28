Chase Seiffert shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Chase Seiffert hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Seiffert got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

Seiffert missed the green on his first shot on the 160-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Seiffert had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 under for the round.