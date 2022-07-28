  • Charley Hoffman shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman converts birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.