Charley Hoffman shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 270 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoffman to 5 under for the round.