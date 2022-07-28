Chad Ramey shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chad Ramey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ramey's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ramey hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.