Camilo Villegas shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 150th at 5 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Villegas got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Villegas's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Villegas's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Villegas hit his 118 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Villegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 5 over for the round.