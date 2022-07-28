Cameron Young shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Young hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Young at 2 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 under for the round.