  • Cameron Young shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Young makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young sinks a 34-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Young makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.