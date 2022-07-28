Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Tringale had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Tringale missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Tringale to 1 under for the round.