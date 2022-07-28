Cameron Percy shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cameron Percy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Percy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Percy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Percy's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even for the round.

Percy tee shot went 214 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to 1 over for the round.