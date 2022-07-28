Cameron Champ shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cameron Champ hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Webb Simpson, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Champ missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Champ to even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Champ hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Champ reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Champ at 2 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Champ chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Champ hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Champ had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 6 under for the round.