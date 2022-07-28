Cam Davis posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cam Davis hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Davis finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Cam Davis had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Davis hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Davis chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.