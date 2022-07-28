Callum Tarren shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Callum Tarren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Tarren chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Tarren hit an approach shot from 267 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Tarren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tarren's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.